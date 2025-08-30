Imphal: Manipur’s fuel supply situation has seen periodic disruptions due to attacks on fuel tankers and panic buying, creating artificial scarcity rather than actual stock depletion.

The government has affirmed sufficient petrol, diesel, and LPG reserves, an official statement said on Saturday.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Saturday, reviewed the stock position of petroleum fuel (Petrol/Diesel and ATF) and LPG in the state, which has been depleting on account of transit bottlenecks arising from frequent landslides on both NH-102 and NH-37, the two critical lifelines for this remote state.

The Governor took the review in a meeting with all stakeholders, an official statement issued by the Secretary CAF and PD Government N Kheda Varta Singh.

To replenish the stock and ensure adequate availability of fuel for the state’s domestic and commercial requirements, it was decided that the state CAF and PD Department, in close coordination with the state police and Indian Oil Corporation Limited, will arrange a Special Convoy exclusively for bringing in Petroleum Fuel and LPG consisting of the following vehicles from Jiribam

MS Petrol and HDS Deiel -158 tanker trucks

ATF Aeroplane fuel – 5 tanker trucks and

LPG-29 tanke trucks

Taking immediate measures, the aforesaid trucks have already left Jiribam for Imphal in the early morning of August 30, 2025, and are expected to reach Imphal within the next two to three days. The government assures that it will take all necessary measures to meet all fuel requirements for the people of the state.