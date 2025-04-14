Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday led hundreds of citizens in paying floral tributes to the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Supreme Commander of the Indian National Army (INA), at the INA Martyrs’ Memorial Complex in Moirang.

The event marked the 81st Anniversary of INA’s Flag Hoisting Day, a momentous chapter in India’s freedom struggle.

The Governor laid floral wreaths at the statue of Netaji and visited the INA museum located within the complex.

This museum, notably, houses a wide array of relics and wartime memorabilia from the Second World War, highlighting the INA’s contribution to India’s independence movement.

The Governor also inspected the museum exhibits, including historical photographs, weapons, ammunition, and various pieces of equipment used by the INA.

These artifacts offer a powerful glimpse into the dedication and sacrifices of INA soldiers.

While addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla recalled that Colonel Shaukat Malik of the INA first hoisted the Indian Tricolour on Indian soil at Moirang on April 14, 1944, near the iconic Loktak Lake in Bishnupur district.

Although India remained under British rule at the time, the INA’s brief presence in Moirang sparked a legacy of courage and patriotism that continues to inspire generations.

Furthermore, the event drew a large number of dignitaries and officials, including MLA Thongam Shanti Singh; Lt. General (Retd.) K. Himalay Singh; Maj. General (Retd.) J.S. Nanda; Maj. General S.S. Kartikeya; Brigadier Neeraj Sharma, DY IGAR (S); M. Joy Singh, IAS; and several others who joined the public in honoring the nation’s unsung heroes.

The INA Headquarters Complex itself stands as a national symbol of valor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the site on January 4, 2022.

Later, on January 6, 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unfurled a 165-foot-tall Tricolor—the tallest in the northeastern region—further cementing the complex’s historical significance.

The 81st INA Anniversary at Moirang served not only as a tribute to the brave but also as a reminder of the sacrifices made for the nation’s freedom and the importance of preserving their legacy for future generations.