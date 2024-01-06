Manipur government launches multi-crore projects in and around Loktak Lake.

Imphal: The Manipur government has launched multi-crore projects in and around Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in the northeastern region on Saturday.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh laid the foundation stones for various development projects being taken up in and around Loktak Lake in Manipur’s Moirang Assembly Constituency in a function on Saturday.

In this constituency, located in and around Loktak Lake, a total of 12 projects are being taken up for the welfare of the people.

Addressing the gathering at the Moirang College, Bishnupur District, Singh maintained that the state government had been giving priority to the health and education sector since the formation of his government in 2017.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid includes Football Ground with Natural Grass at Moirang Kangjeibung Lampak, Construction of Type-II Quarter at Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station under SACI 2023-24, Construction of Prefabricated structures for Accommodation of CAPF Coys at Moirang under SRE (NE), Construction of Type-IV, Type-III and Type-II Quarters at Moirang Police Station under SACI 2023-24, 10 bedded Integrated Ayush Hospital at Moirang, Construction of KGBV Thamnapokpi, Construction of Block Public Health Unit (BPHU) at CHC Moirang, Construction of PHSC Ngangkhalawai, Development of INA Martyrs’ War Memorial Complex, Moirang (Museum Component), Development of Indian National Army (INA) Martyrs’ War Memorial Complex, Moirang (Auditorium Component), Construction of OPD, Casualty Block, Ward and IPD Blocks for CHC Moirang, Construction of 20-bedded Paediatric Ward at CHC Moirang and Construction of Football field with RCC Gallery at Moirang Local Ground under Khelo India Scheme.