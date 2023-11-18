IMPHAL: Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey has assured the opposition political parties in the state of arranging a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the six-month-long violence in the Northeast state.

The Manipur Governor made this assurance to the opposition party leaders, when representatives of the 10 opposition (political) parties, led by former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh called on the governor at Raj Bhawan on Friday (November 17) and submitted a memorandum.

Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey assured the leaders of the political parties that steps would be taken to initiate a dialogue process with the two warring communities to bring back peace and normalcy in the state.

She said every possible step for initiating the dialogue process will be taken up.

Earlier, the team submitted a memorandum to the Manipur governor demanding immediate initiation of peace talks with the two communities so that a durable solution can be achieved to the ongoing conflict.

They said that without the intervention of the Centre, especially by the Prime Minister, peace cannot be restored in Manipur and therefore, the governor, as a guardian of the state should approach the Prime Minister to initiate a dialogue process with the conflicting communities.

They also requested the governor to facilitate a meeting of all political parties in Manipur with the Prime Minister to find a solution to the conflict under his leadership and guidance.