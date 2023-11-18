IMPHAL: The national human rights commission (NHRC) has asked the Manipur government to pay Rs 10 lakh to the families of the victims of the violence.

On Friday (November 17), the NHRC informed that it has asked the Manipur government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation each within four weeks to the next of families of all the people who died in ethnic clashes since May.

After completing its two-day camp in Guwahati, Assam to hear cases from the Northeast states, the NHRC also ordered the Manipur government to complete the assessment of damaged houses.

Moreover, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered Rs 355 lakh compensation to victims of 56 human rights violation cases across the Northeast.

“With the intervention of the NHRC, the state governments of Northeast have either paid or are in the process of paying the amount to the victims or their families,” NHRC chairperson Justice Arun Mishra told reporters in Guwahati on Friday.

“During the sitting, the Commission held a meeting with chief secretaries, directors general of police (DGPs) and chairpersons of State Human Rights Commissions (SHRCs) regarding the cases of human rights violations of the northeastern states,” Mishra said.

Mishra said as many as 45 encounter death and custodial deaths have been reported from Assam in the last five years from 2018 to 2023 and the cases are pending in the courts for disposal.

The NHRC organized a two-day camp sitting in Guwahati to hear the pending cases of human rights violations in Northeast.