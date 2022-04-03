Pictures and videos of a 10-year-old girl in Manipur attending school while babysitting her sister has gone viral in the social media.

Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong district in Manipur attends school while babysiting her sister as her parents go to farms.

As photos of Pamei attending school while babysitting her younger sister went viral, Manipur minister Th Biswajit Singh has extended help.

Biswajit Singh contacted relatives of Maningsiliu Pamei and asked them to bring her to Imphal.

The Manipur minister assured that he will personally look after the girl’s education till she graduates.

“Her dedication for education is what left me amazed! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming and studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap,” Manipur minister Th Biswajit said.

10-year-old Meiningsinliu Pamei studies at the Dailong primary school in Tamenglong district of Manipur.

Meanwhile, Manipur chief minister Biren Singh has also extended a helping hand towards the girl.