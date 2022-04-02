Guwahati: Opposition Congress and Naga People’s Front (NPF), an ally of the BJP in Manipur, have demanded that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act be completely scrapped from the Northeast.

On Thursday, the Centre decided to reduce the number of areas that fall under the ambit of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur with effect from Friday.

NPF state General Secretary Honreikhui Kashung said that the party was not happy with the partial rollback of the Act.

“Our movement is for withdrawal of AFSPA from the entire Northeast and not just from specific areas,” he said.

Echoing a similar view, Congress spokesperson Devbrata Khumanthem said partial rollback was a welcome beginning but said that the party is demanding the removal of the Act from the entire Manipur.

He asked why the Centre had limited the withdrawal of the Act to specific areas when the BJP government has been claiming that law and order have improved in the whole state in the last five years.