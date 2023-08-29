Imphal: A total of four pistols and a revolver with ammunition were recovered in a joint operation launched by the Assam Rifles and Manipur police during the past 24 hours, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The recovery of the small arms and ammunition came soon after a man was shot and injured by unknown gunmen at Khekman Thongkhong under Thoubal police station.

Also Read: Assam: Vajpayee Bhawan becoming epicentre of cash-for-job scam, says TMC

Md Hesamuddin (40), of Kwakta Maning Leikai, Bishnupur district, received a bullet injury on his right calf.

He is undergoing treatment at Noor Hospital in Lilong.

Also Read: Assam: Fake currency racket busted in Guwahati, two held with FICN worth Rs 10 lakh

A defence wing press statement issued here on Tuesday said that based on reliable information regarding the presence of weapons, Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with Manipur Police.

On August 28, 2023, they recovered four pistols and one .22 revolver (with six rounds) from Pangei Nepali Basti Foothill of Marjing Hill range, Imphal East district of Manipur.

The seized weapons were handed over to Heingang Police Station.