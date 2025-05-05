Guwahati: Manipur Police on Sunday afternoon arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting trainees at the Mangal Football Academy at Khabam Lamkhai in Imphal East district.

The arrested individual, identified as Nongthombam Mangalsana Meetei (45), a resident of Kontha Khabam Maning Leikai under the Heingang police station in the same district, operates the Mangal Football Academy at his residence.

One of the inmates reportedly told his parents about the alleged sexual assault by the academy’s founder, leading him to refuse to continue at the football academy.

“When I visited my son, he said he didn’t want to stay at the academy anymore. Later, he told me everything,” the guardian said. “As guardians, we demand that the authorities shut down the academy.”

According to a complaint lodged by the parents with the police, the football academy has 11 male students at the Achanbigei ground in the same district.

Authorities have charged the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Police said the coach had been arrested for “habitually committing sexual assault and other crimes on the inmates of this football academy.”

The parents further complain that they no longer want their children to continue at the academy due to the founder’s character.

They went on to claim that the academy’s founder sexually assaulted the boys one after another at both the academy and the training ground.

A senior police officer confirmed that boys aged between 10 and 16 reported the abuse.

A police official said the guardians lodged an FIR at Heingang Police Station after the students disclosed the abuse. The trainees have reportedly given their statements to the police.

Several guardians reported that the academy rarely allowed them to meet their children and prohibited the trainees from keeping mobile phones.

They further urged the relevant authorities to investigate the matter and take necessary action.

The police, however, stated that an investigation into the allegation has been underway, with the arrested person in police custody for further action.