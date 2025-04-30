Imphal: Manipur Police arrested two main accused persons, including a female, in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) case regarding a fake appointment letter and notification result of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat, officials said on Wednesday.

The police reported that Salam Premila Chanu (42), a female and a resident of Singjamei Chingamakha Kshetri Leikai, Imphal West, and Laishram Rocky Singh (40) of Palace Compound, Imphal East district, were arrested from their respective houses.

The arrestees have been remanded into police custody for proper investigation, the police said.

This followed after an FIR was lodged with the Officer-in-Charge of the Lamphel police station by Y Nikesh Singh, Public Relation Officer of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, on April 27.

Citing a fake appointment result dated 07-02-2025 and appointment letters dated 26-03-2025 regarding alleged appointment to regular posts of Supervisor-1, MTS-5, FA-2, LDC-1 and ‘Accounted-1’ which were circulated and published in a vernacular daily on April 27, 2025, the Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat has clarified that no such appointment result and appointment letters were notified/issued.

The PRO has also demanded to investigate the matter and take up necessary legal action against those involved in carrying out the criminal act.