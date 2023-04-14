IMPHAL: The 79th anniversary of flag hoisting by the Indian National Army (INA) was observed at Moirang in Manipur on Friday (April 14).

The Indian flag was hoisted at the INA Martyr’s complex at Moirang in Bishnupur district of Manipur to mark its 79th anniversary of the flag hoisting day.

Floral tributes were also paid to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on the occasion.

A two minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the INA soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for freedom of India.

MLA of Moirang assembly constituency – Thongam Shanti in the presence of the delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad (ABPSSP) hoisted the tricolour on the occasion.

The speakers on the occasion remembered the invaluable contribution of the Subhas Chandra Bose in liberating the country from British colonial rule.

It may be mentioned that Colonel Shaukat Ali Malik of the Indian National Army (INA) hoisted the Tricolour at Moirang in Manipur for the first time on Indian soil on April 14, 1944.

Remembering the contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the freedom struggle, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey said that Netaji and the INA contributed significantly to awakening of patriotism in the country.

The patriotic fervour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is a source of inspiration for people all over the world fighting for the motherland, the Manipur governor said.

She continued that it is a matter of pride that the people of Manipur have played a very important role in the freedom struggle.

Most of the battles fought by INA were in Manipur. The people of the state sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle, the governor added.