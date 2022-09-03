Guwahati: The Nitish Kumar- Janata Dal-United (JDU) broke all ties with the BJP in Bihar, on Friday evening five of the six JD(U) MLAs in Manipur joined the ruling BJP.

A statement from the state assembly stated this.

Manipur Assembly Secretary K Meghajit Singh with his signature on the statement said that the Speaker was “pleased to accept the merger” of five JDU MLAs with the BJP.

The statement added that since the number of the MLAs switching to the BJP was greater than two-thirds of the total, the move would be considered valid.

It may be mentioned that even in 2020, six JD(U) MLAs out of seven in Arunachal Pradesh joined the BJP. The last remaining MLA also decided to merge with the BJP last week.

The MLAs who joined the BJP are Kh Joykishan, N Sanate, Md Achab Uddin, former DGP L M Khaute and Thangjam Arunkumar.

Earlier in August, the Chief Minister of Bihar broke all ties with the BJP and decided to form the government with Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other parties.