DIBRUGARH: A defamation suit has been filed against singer Kalpana Patowary, her husband Parvez Khan, her mother and sisters for allegedly uploading various ‘objectionable’ videos containing ‘defamatory’ allegations against Pratha Pratim Mahanata on social media.

Mahanta, who works with a multinational company in Bangalore, has filed the 20 crore defamation suit against singer Patowary and her family.

Mahanta alleged that Patowary since 2019 has been uploading various videos containing defamatory content on social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp, and YouTube to tarnish his image in society.

He said Patwory has been repeatedly doing this activity on social media since September 2019.

“Kalpana Patowary and her family are keeping forcefully my minor daughter (now 10 yrs) since September 2019 after my wife’s unfortunate death due to a massive heart attack in Bangalore. The family has brainwashed my minor daughter for the last 3 years against me so that she can give wrong statements in court. I have already filed a kidnapping FIR at the Dispur police station against Kalpana Patowary and his family,” Mahanta said.

“Kalpana Patowary’s mother Jaymati Patowary (70) filed a guardianship petition in the Family Court Guwahati in September 2019 for harassing me. They didn’t follow the Family Court Order and did not allow me to meet my minor daughter. This is a very serious concern not following the Court Order by the Kalpana Patowary’s family. Kalpana Patowary and her family’s main intention is to detach my minor girl from me,” Mahanta claimed.



According to Mahanta, both he and his daughter is the victim of the ‘conspiracy’ hatched by Kalpana Patowary and her husband Parvez Khan.