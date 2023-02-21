IMPHAL: It seems that the Northeast state of Manipur is getting ready to have its first five-star hotel.

Speculations of Manipur set to get its first five-star hotel has been running high after chief minister N Biren Singh was called on by top officials of the Taj Hotels Group.

On Monday (February 20), Manipur chief minister Biren Singh held a “discussion with the visiting teams from Taj Hotel and Howarth Hotels” in Imphal.

Terming the meeting ‘productive’, Manipur CM Biren Singh said that discussions were held “on widening the scope for travel and ecotourism in the state and the plans for making Manipur as one of the top tourist destinations in the country”.

Notably, the Taj Hotels Group has been expanding its business in the Northeast, ever since it inaugurated the Vivanta by Taj in Guwahati, Assam in December 2025.

In October last year, the Taj Hotels group inaugurated the Vivanta Shillong in Meghalaya, becoming the first-ever five-star hotel in the hill state.