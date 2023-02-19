IMPHAL: The Manipur government has started addressing the water crisis in Imphal by initiating a “temporary solution” to water scarcity in

the city, especially in Imphal east district.

On Sunday, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh launched a new technology-based way to tackle Imphal city’s water crisis by releasing water from a water treatment plant having a capacity of 45 minimal liquid discharge (MLD) constructed at Chingkheiching, Imphal.

This “temporary solution” has been initiated by the Manipur government in the backdrop of water supply schemes in Imphal suspending their services due to the drying up of rivers which served as main sources of water.

Almost all the water supply schemes providing water in greater Imphal and its adjoing areas have stopped supplying water for the past few days and families in some areas of greater Imphal rely on private water tankers, spending around Rs 500-600 for purchasing 1000 liters of water.

Speaking on the occasion, the Manipur CM said that the new relief plant has a capacity of 45 MLD and its project cost is Rs 188 crore.

The source of its water is the Thoubal multi-purpose dam on the eastern side of the Manipur.