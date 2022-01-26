The BJP will announce its candidates for the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections on Thursday (January 27).

The BJP will announce candidates for all the 60 Assembly seats in Manipur that will go to polls.

Manipur will vote in two phases – February 27 and March 3.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across the state before the candidates’ names are announced on Thursday.

According to reports, security across Manipur has been tightened as there are fears that some BJP leaders might indulge in violence after being denied party ticket to contest the elections.

Names of the BJP candidates for the Manipur Assembly elections were finalised during a crucial meeting of the party’s election committee in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Manipur CM Biren Singh, state minister T Bishwajit and state BJP chief Sharda Devi also attended the meeting which was chaired by PM Narendra Modi.

Notably, the Congress has already announced candidates for 40 seats in the state.