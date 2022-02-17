Seizure of illegal cash and banned items in Manipur ahead of the Assembly elections in the state has crossed Rs 100 crore mark.

This was informed by Manipur chief electoral officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal on Thursday.

Out of the total seizures, Rs 1.47 crore in illegal cash were seized by the income tax department, said Manipur CEO.

Moreover, drugs worth Rs 84.7 crore were also seized by the authorities during raids.

On the other hand, as many as 18,039 arms have also been deposited in Manipur thus far ahed of the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, 328 cases have also been registered in the state in the run-up to the Manipur Assembly elections.

The Manipur CEO also informed that a total of 600 all-women polling stations would be set up in Manipur for the elections.

“One out of every five polling station will be manned by women polling personnel,” Manipur CEO Rajesh Agarwal said.

The two-phased Manipur Assembly elections would be held on February 28 and March 5.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in fray in the first phase of the elections.

On the other hand, 92 candidates, including two female candidates are in fray in phase two of the Manipur elections.

Meanwhile, 56 candidates out of the total 265 candidates in Manipur have criminal antecedents, Agarwal added.