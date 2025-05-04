Imphal: Central security forces, in a joint coordination with the Manipur police personnel, apprehended an alleged drug smuggler and recovered contraband drugs worth around Rs 48.7 crores in the international clandestine drug den.

This was stated in a press statement issued by the Manipur police in the morning bulletin on Sunday.

Based on the input received from their sources with respect to an individual carrying contraband items from across the Indo-Myanmar border (IMB), a Military Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) of Churachandpur Battalion was launched at a hinted area of Gamgpimual village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar on the south on Saturday.

The joint team comprising Churachandpur district police and central forces intercepted a private vehicle plying from Gampimual village towards the Churachandpur district headquarters at approximately 20.05 hours.

In the search operation, the team arrested one individual, namely, Thianmuansiam Samte (32), a Kuki-Zo community member. He is a resident of Gamgpimual village, Churachandpur District. The team also claimed to have seized the following items from his possession:

418 soap cases of Myanmar origin containing suspected brown sugar (5.016 kilogram in weight/Rs 48.7 crore worth in international black markets), one four-wheeler, and a mobile phone.

The arrested individual, the seized drug and communication device, and the impounded vehicle are now in police custody for further investigation. The arrested person was booked under the relevant sections of the law.