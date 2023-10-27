Imphal: The draft photo electoral rolls of all 60 Manipur Assembly constituencies were published on Friday, showing a net decrease of 49,422 electors from the final electoral roll 2023.

The total number of electors as per draft electoral rolls is 20,08,432, with a gender ratio of 1066 and an elector population ratio of 55.04%.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur Pradeep Kumar Jha said that the general public/electors and representatives of political parties are free to inspect or verify the rolls.

He added that the decline in electoral rolls is due to the removal of duplicates, shifted, and expired voters.

No new polling stations have been created, but 17 polling stations have been shifted to better locations.