Imphal: Security forces and Manipur police commandos arrested five active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Military Task Force) during a cordon and search operation at a hideout in Yaripok Yambem and Changamdabi villages in Imphal East district on Friday.

The police recovered one .32 pistol loaded with six live rounds, four .38 live ammunition, six AK ammunition, 12 INSAS ammunition, twenty 7.62 SLR live ammunition, five mobile phone handsets, Rs 2090 in cash, and one car (Hyundai i20) without registration from the cadres.

The arrested cadres have been identified as S Kabikanta (32), Ng Tangba (30), S Nongpoknganba (22), Konsan Anao (26), and Md Illiya Khan (30). They have been handed over to the Andro Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The KCP is an armed separatist insurgent group in Manipur that is demanding the restoration of Manipur‘s lost sovereignty.

In a separate operation, the security forces and police arrested two persons at a mobile check post in Churachandpur District on Friday and recovered one arm and 25 ammunition from their possession.