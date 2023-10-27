Imphal: Manipur police defused a bomb planted at the house of Zilla Parishad Adhyaksha Phurishabam Jiten in Kakching district on Friday.

The bomb was found in a flowerpot in the courtyard of Jiten’s house in Sekmaijing Mayai Leikai under the Hiyanglam police station in Manipur.

“Unknown miscreants planted a .36 high explosive hand grenade on a flowerpot in the courtyard of Phurishabam Jiten, Adhyaksha Zilla Parishad (head of the district council) of Sekmaijing Mayai Leikai,” said a police official.

Following a report, an expert team of the Manipur police disposal squad disposed of the grenade at around 8 a.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, a sit-in protest under the banner, “Stop money demand, we want peace,” was organized by the Sekmaijing Social Club at the Communal Hall, Sekmaijing in the southern part of Manipur.

A Meira Paibi, Memba Devi, who was taking part in the protest demanded a clarification from those planting the bomb. She also stated that placing of bomb in a crowded area is an act of dastardly and cowards.