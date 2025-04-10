Manipur: CRPF seizes 240 firearms, arrests 13 in peace efforts

Imphal: CRPF personnel deployed across various strategic locations in the border districts of Manipur have made significant progress in restoring order and curbing anti-social activities.

Acting in support of the civil administration, the CRPF has recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, dismantled numerous illegal structures, and arrested several suspects involved in unlawful activities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Between May 3, 2023, and March 2025, CRPF quick action teams (QATs) launched extensive operations across the violence-affected areas of the state.

Also Read: Manipur Police arrest ex-insurgent for extortion activities

During this period, they recovered 240 firearms, 1,151 rounds of ammunition, 39 grenades, 78 bombs, 13 rockets, 9 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 5 detonators, 121 gelatin sticks, wireless communication sets, magazines, and various other military-grade equipment. These seizures reflect the intensity of the conflict and the preparedness of armed elements operating in the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The CRPF also dismantled a total of 167 illegal bunkers, nakas, and posts believed to be used by miscreants to carry out and sustain violent activities. These included 68 in Kangpokpi district, 40 in Imphal East, 31 in Churachandpur, 14 in Imphal West, 7 in Jiribam, 4 in Senapati, and 3 in Tamenglong. The demolition of these fortified structures marks a major step toward restoring security and removing hostile strongholds in sensitive areas.

Also Read: Manipur: Assam Rifles and Police recover weapons in Kangpokpi

As part of its intensified campaign to neutralize threats and disrupt illegal activities, the CRPF apprehended 13 individuals and seized around 304 kilograms of narcotics. The arrested suspects, along with the seized arms, explosives, and other materials, have been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings.

These operations come at a time when Manipur has witnessed severe ethnic strife, resulting in the deaths of over 260 people across the state during the same period.

The CRPF’s continued efforts aim to bring normalcy back to the region, with authorities committed to taking strict action against those inciting violence and destabilizing peace.