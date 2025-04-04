Manipur: Assam Rifles and Police recover weapons in Kangpokpi

Imphal: As part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in Manipur, a joint search operation led by the Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police, resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons in Kangpokpi district on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint team launched a thorough search operation in the Chagoubung area under Kangpokpi Police Station. Upon approaching the targeted locations, a group of anti-social elements, who had been taking shelter in the area, fled on noticing the security forces, leaving behind the hidden weapons.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The recovered items included a country-made 9mm pistol, four country-made single-barrel bolt-action rifles, 20 rounds of 12-bore live ammunition, 20 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, a locally made canon (Pumpi), and three hand grenades.

No arrests were made during the operation, and the recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to the local police stations for legal processing.

A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing, authorities confirmed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!