Imphal: Amid Manipur’s political crisis, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was briefed on CRPF activities by outgoing IG Dr Vipul Kumar and IG-designate Rajendra Narayan Dash in a meeting at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Thursday.

The officers provided an update on the deployment and operational role of CRPF forces in the violence-hit state.

Currently, 198 CRPF companies are stationed in Manipur to safeguard citizens, key locations, and infrastructure.

The force coordinates with the Army, BSF, Assam Rifles, SSB, ITBP, Manipur Rifles, India Reserve Battalions, and Manipur Police to ensure security, especially along national highways and conflict-prone areas.

The additional deployment follows the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities, which began on May 3, 2023, and has resulted in over 260 deaths.

The meeting comes at a crucial time, as Manipur faces a political crisis following Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation on Sunday.