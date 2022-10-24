Srinagar: A commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) posted in Jammu & Kashmir was arrested on sexual harassment charges.

He was posted as Commandant of the 187th battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

The commandant identified as Surendra Singh Rana was arrested by the Udhampur Police.

He has been booked under sections 509, 354A and 354D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He, however, is now out on bail and a committee has been constituted to enquire about the matter.

The CRPF officer was accused of sexual and mental harassment on several occasions, as per the complainant.

She also claimed that the officer often sent him obscene messages.

The victim in the complaint said that Rana made comments in front of officers and men that showed that he is favouring her.

“All this led people to believe that I am being favoured and, subsequently, someone made an anonymous call to his wife”, she added.

The complainant further claimed that Rana’s wife had also attempted to end her life.