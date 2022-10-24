Lucknow: Licences of at least 30 lawyers were terminated by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

Their licences were cancelled after they were found to be involved in the submission of fake claims under the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

After the submission of a report by a special investigation team of the police, the Bar Council took the decision.

A few policemen were also found to be involved in the fraud.

The investigation to track down all the people involved in the fraud is on.

As per reports, a majority of the cases related to the fraud took place in Meerut, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Due to the activity by the lawyers, insurance companies lost a multi-crore in Rupees.

The lawyers were said to be involved in submitting fake claims under the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal and Workmen Compensation Act.