Meghalaya: Ed Sheeran lights up Shillong in historic debut concert

Shillong: British musician Ed Sheeran made history on Wednesday (February 12) with his debut performance in Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, drawing massive crowds for the city’s biggest international concert.

Fans lined up from JN Stadium to Polo, eager to witness the global superstar live.

Dressed in a custom “Shillong” t-shirt, Sheeran mesmerized the audience with his signature loop station techniques, building each song live. “Nothing is pre-recorded,” he told the crowd.

The concert opened with Castle on the Hill and featured hits like Shivers, Perfect, and Photograph.

When Perfect began, the crowd’s singing nearly overpowered Sheeran, prompting him to declare Shillong his “loudest audience.”

Opening act Kayan set the tone with performances of Cool Kids and an acoustic rendition of Iris. As the sun set, Sheeran took the stage, marking his first visit to Northeast India.

Reflecting on ‘The A Team’, a song he wrote at 18, Sheeran shared, “I thought this would be my one-hit wonder. Fifteen years later, playing it in places I’ve never been before—it blows my mind.”

The show ended with an electrifying encore featuring ‘You Need Me, I Don’t Need You’, ‘Shape of You’, and ‘Bad Habits’, with thousands singing along.

Part of Sheeran’s ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Tour, the concert followed stops in Bengaluru and other cities. He will wrap up his India tour in Delhi on February 15.

BookMyShow Live, which organized the tour, continues expanding India’s international music scene, previously bringing artists like Coldplay and Justin Bieber, as well as major events like NBA games and Lollapalooza India.