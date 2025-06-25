Manipur court sentences man to 10 years’ RI for sexual assault on minor

Imphal: A Fast Track Special Court in Manipur has sentenced a 50-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The judgment was delivered on Tuesday by Judge Rajkumari Memcha of Fast Track Special Court No. 1.

The convict, Mayengbam Inao, was also directed to pay a fine of Rs 5,000. In case of non-payment, he will have to undergo an additional three months of simple imprisonment.

The court also ordered that the time the convict had already spent in judicial custody be deducted from the total sentence. Inao was brought before the court from Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa, Imphal East district, for the sentencing hearing which followed the conclusion of the trial on June 21, 2025.

In addition to the sentence, the court directed the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim and her family.

The amount is to be disbursed from the Victim Compensation Fund or any other appropriate scheme under Section 357-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) within 30 days of receiving the court order.

The compensation was granted in consideration of the trauma endured by the minor, the need for rehabilitation and medical support, and the financial condition of the victim’s family.

According to court records, the incident took place on May 12, 2019, at Pishum Oinam Leikai in Imphal West district. The assault occurred inside a bathroom while other adult members of the household were distributing kerosene oil at a nearby community hall under Singjamei Police Station.

The case came to light the same day when the minor girl complained of pain to her mother. A complaint was subsequently filed by the victim’s father at Singjamei Police Station.

Inao was arrested on May 16, 2019, and remanded to judicial custody on May 22, 2019. The chargesheet was submitted by the Investigating Officer, Sub-Inspector G Kitty Sharma, initiating the legal proceedings that led to the conviction.