New Delhi: The two accused of the Udaipur tailor murder were sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

Riyaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad were sent to judicial custody by the Udaipur district session court in Rajasthan and they will be in custody till July 13.

While the two were brought to the court for the hearing, several lawyers gathered on the court premises in large numbers in the evening and started shouting slogans. They were demanding the death penalty for the accused.

On the same day, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Udaipur also recovered two blood-stained weapons from the possession of the accused.

The duo told the police that after they had killed the tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, they to an aide’s office in Sapetiya and recorded the video.

The police however did not reveal much about the duo or their connections.

It may be mentioned that they had killed Kanhaiya Lal with a cleaver which they reported made themselves.