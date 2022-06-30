Guwahati: Floods continue to bring destruction in Assam as on Thursday at least 159 people were confirmed to have been killed in the floods since April 6 of this year.

Apart from the deaths, 25 districts are said to be still affected by the floods while a population of 29,80,493 people and 76115.55 hectares of crop area have been to remain affected.

As per ASDMA, eight human lives lost in the last 24 hours taking the total human lives lost to 159 (141 in Flood & 18 in Landslide) since April 6, 2022.

As of Thursday, 551 relief camps and 355 relief distribution centres are still functioning in affected areas with 3,05,565 inmates.

In view of the current flood situation in the State, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) along with all the stakeholders expedited the response and recovery services to the severely affected districts.

Some major initiatives were also undertaken in the last 24 hours.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reached Guwahati today and interacted with the senior officials of the Government of Assam, Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), NHAI, FCI etc. as a part of their scheduled field visit to Assam from July 1 to 3, 2022 for damage assessment of recent flood in the State.

To accelerate an effective damage assessment, IMCT members will be divided into 2 groups for visiting the relevant affected districts.

The Team will leave for Delhi on June 3, 2022, after the assessment.