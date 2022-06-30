NOTH LAKHIMPUR: One person has been arrested in Lakhimpur district of Assam for allegedly spreading communal hatred.

The arrested person has been identified as Chiranjeet Bordoloi, a leader of Asamiya Yuva Manch (AYM), a youth organization in Assam.

Bordoloi was arrested for allegedly making statements filled with communal hatred.

Chiranjeet Bordoloi allegedly manhandled one street vendor by throwing the scalp cap of that person and making remarks against a particular community with communal overtones on camera at a marketplace in North Lakhimpur in Assam.

Also read: Assam: Hosting of rebel Maharashtra MLAs in Guwahati hotel cost over Rs 1 crore

The police arrested Bordoloi after a case was registered against him by the victim.

It may be mentioned that Chirenjeet Bordoloi was also arrested earlier for similar activities in Lakhimpur.

He was disowned by AYM for his unconstitutional activities.