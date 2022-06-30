Assam: Seven arrested with aluminium worth Rs 2 crore

Guwahati: At least seven persons were arrested for the alleged theft of over 10 quintals of aluminium high tension wire worth Rs 2 to 3 crore in Dibrugarh.
As per reports, the wires were recovered by the police from a pond in the Majgaon area.
The police said that the operation was carried out based on a specific input.
Seven persons identified as Ajay Teli, Ajay Majhi, Jitul Hazarika, Ritu Tasa, Ashramat Ali, Jitu Hazarika and Dharam Rabidas were apprehended in connection with the case.
The police said that the men were arrested on a tip-off and based on their confession, the wires were recovered from the pond.