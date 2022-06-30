Assam: Seven arrested with aluminium worth Rs 2 crore

Guwahati: At least seven persons were arrested for the alleged theft of over 10 quintals of aluminium high tension wire worth Rs 2 to 3 crore in Dibrugarh.

As per reports, the wires were recovered by the police from a pond in the Majgaon area.

Also Read: Assam floods: 29.8 lakh people still affected, eight new deaths reported

The police said that the operation was carried out based on a specific input.

Seven persons identified as Ajay Teli, Ajay Majhi, Jitul Hazarika, Ritu Tasa, Ashramat Ali, Jitu Hazarika and Dharam Rabidas were apprehended in connection with the case.

Also Read: Assam: Man arrested with contrabands and an “on govt duty” vehicle in Darrang

The police said that the men were arrested on a tip-off and based on their confession, the wires were recovered from the pond.