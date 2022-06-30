Guwahati: A man has been arrested by the Darrang Police from the Kharupetia area with a huge consignment of contrabands.

A police source said that based on an input, they intercepted a sedan car near the bus depot in Kharupetia.

A person identified as Abdul Rafik was driving the car and on suspicion and the input, the police checked the vehicle he was driving.

The police then found a consignment of 21 cough syrup bottles and 16 stripes of tablets suspected to be contraband drugs.

The person did not have any documents to prove that the items were legal and hence he was arrested.

The police source further added that the car that he was driving had “on govt duty” marked on its number plate.

The source added that this issue is now being investigated to track if the vehicle is associated with any government official.