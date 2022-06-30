Mumbai: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Shinde after spending more than a week in Guwahati reached Mumbai on Thursday to meet the governor.

He along with the MLAs had earlier reached Goa for further execution of the government/new government formation in Maharashtra.

It has been reported that Shinde who met the governor with the leader of the opposition Devendra Fadnavis will take the oath at 7:30 pm this evening.

Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake claim to form the government immediately after he (Shinde) reached Mumbai.

Following this, Fadnavis told the media that after the swearing-in ceremony today, they will have a cabinet expansion.

However, Fadnavis stated that he will stay out of the government.

However, the other rebels are still in Goa and are expected to reach Mumbai soon.

Earlier, one of the rebel MLAs, Deepak Kesarkar told the media that the people of Maharastra had voted for the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra and they (rebel leaders) will keep the promise.

He further said that they also have not celebrated the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray adding that no Sena member should abuse him.

On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra CM, minutes after Supreme Court ordered a floor test to prove the majority in the assembly.

He has also reportedly stepped down as an MLA.

“I am also resigning as a member of the legislative council,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

“I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out similarly. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Intensifying the attack on rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Uddhav Thackeray said, “Those who ran auto-rickshaw and handcart we made them MPs and MLAs. Who I gave everything did this. All those who rebelled, I want to ask them who are you upset with? Me, Congress, or NCP. I as Shiv Sainik thought of you as one of us.”