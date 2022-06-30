PATHSALA: Upset over their inability to repay debt, a couple in Bajali district of Assam committed suicide by hanging themselves at their home.

The deceased couple has been identified as Dilip Kalita (56) and Kunjalata Kalita (50) of Kathalmuri village under Patacharkuchi police station in Bajali district of Assam.

Locals allege that Dilip Kalita, owner of a pharmacy store in Bhagmara, had borrowed heavy sum of money from people.

Unable to repay the debt, the couple committed suicide by hanging themselves to the ceiling at their kitchen in Bajali district in Assam.

Upon being informed, personnel of the Bhagmara police station rushed to the spot and began investigation into the incident.