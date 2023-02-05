Imphal: A couple was arrested and 1.4 kg of heroin valued at around Rs 2 crore in the international markets was seized from their possession near the school campus in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Saturday.

The arrests were made by a team of Narcotics Affairs Border-Police Station from Molnom Bazar near Arcadia School with the seizure of 103 numbers of soap cases containing heroin.

Also Read: Assam: Two arrested for allegedly raping minor in Dibrugarh

The two individuals namely Letngam Tuboi (43) and his wife Nenghoinuom Tuboi @ Hoihoi (34) are residents of New Saiden Khojangphai, Churachandpur district.

Also Read: Assam poised to emerge as food capital of India with growing tourism industry

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh appreciated the efforts of the law enforcement personnel in the war on drugs 2-0 and said that the seizure included two mobile phones along with SIMs, two Adhaar cards, and a scooter without a registration number.

A case has been registered at NAB -PS, Manipur for further investigation.