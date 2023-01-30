AIZAWL: A 33-year-old Myanmar national was arrested in Champhai for possessing heroin worth Rs 1.39 crore, Mizoram police said.

The accused has been identified as Lalthawmluaia, a resident of Sindihai in Myanmar, the Mizoram police said.

279 grams of heroin concealed in 22 soap cases, was recovered from the accused by the police at Khankawn police checkgate in Mizoram.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and foreigner act, Mizoram police said.