Dibrugarh: Two individuals were arrested in Dibrugarh, Assam on Sunday for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old minor girl.

The accused have been identified as Bhaijan Ali and Safar Ali of the Lahowal area.

According to police reports, the minor girl was found unconscious near the Athabari tea garden on Sunday afternoon. Her hands and legs were tied with rope, and it is suspected that she was gang-raped. She had been missing since February 3rd.

Bhaijan Ali is the prime suspect, and he and his accomplices are believed to have supplied him with liquor. The victim was reportedly abducted by Bhaijan Ali on February 3rd and taken to the tea garden where she was allegedly held and raped for two days.

The mother of the victim suspecting Bhaijan Ali of kidnapping her daughter questioned him and when the news spread, the police were informed. The accused have since been arrested.

The girl has been sent to the Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment and examination. The police have booked the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation is ongoing.

The incident has been widely condemned, with calls for capital punishment for the perpetrators. A local activist, Arpana Bora, called the incident a “total failure of police” in light of two recent crimes reported in Dibrugarh, including the abduction and murder of a 4-year-old minor boy.