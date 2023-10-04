GUWAHATI: Members of the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) staged a sit-in protest at Sapormeina in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Wednesday to register their voice against “biased arrest” and detention of innocent Kuki-Zo by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the past few days.

More than 100 women members of the organization also took part in the protest and voiced for separate administration for Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities living in hill districts of Manipur.

Women protestors raised slogans like “CBI & NIA should act as Centre agencies and not state puppets”, “CBI & NIA should distance themselves from politics”, and “We don’t want Meitei-centric CBI & NIA”.

CoTU general secretary Lamminlun Singsit recalled how Seigunlal Misao of Motbung village, was murdered by a valley-based Meitei insurgent group NRFM (National Revolutionary Front Manipur) on March 25. The case was handed over to the NIA and even after six months have elapsed, the criminals are yet to be arrested.

On the contrary, the NIA is swift to arrest Seiminlun Gangte, an assistant teacher serving in VN Model English High School in nick of time under the pretext of waging war against India.

Singsit added that he was arrested by the NIA to appease the majority Meiteis.

Singsit also lamented that the CBI could not probe the arms loot case of the state arsenal at Imphal on March 21 but acted swiftly and arrested six Kuki-Zo villagers from the Leimatak area on October 1. This arrest was made within three days of the CBI’s arrival in Imphal.

The protestors also condemned the NIA and CBI for their partisan attitude in their attempt to bring justice in a conflict-torn state.

The committee also questioned the central investigating agencies whether they are truly independent bodies or an agency dictated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The committee further urged the central agency for an impartial attempt to bring justice and also reminded that it will adopt more stringent agitations in case of failure to serve justice for the Kuki-Zo victims.