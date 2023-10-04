Guwahati: A man identified as Satthang Kipgen of Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, presumed to be dead in the ongoing violence, returned home alive after four days on Tuesday.

Kipgen (50), the dead man, later revealed that he had lost his way after consuming a lot of alcohol. He was found alive by a team of Manipur police near Kangpokpi’s Longjang village on Tuesday.

Kipgen was accorded as a “fallen hero,” who had died in defence of his ancestral land, by the Kuki Students Organization (KSO).

The Committee of Tribal Unity (COTU) had alleged that Kipgen was abducted by armed miscreants on September 30 and had called a shutdown on the National Highway 37 in protest.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man’s body was found in a river on Wednesday. On getting information, a team of police from the Churachandpur police station immediately rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and later sent it for post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Churachandpur police station under section 174 CrPC for investigation.

On the other hand, the Joint Students’ Body (JSB) of Churachandpur district stepped up their protests on Wednesday seeking a high-level probe into the killing and sexual assaults in the ongoing conflict.

They demanded that the incidents, including the burning alive of a mother and son in an ambulance, be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As a mark of protest, the demonstrators displayed posters and hung effigies at various places in the district to indicate the insecurity of life and denial of justice.

Over 175 people have been killed, 1,108 injured and 32 are still missing since the unceasing conflict unfolded on May 3 this year.

Of the fatalities, nine are still unidentified.