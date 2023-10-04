Imphal: The Supreme Court appointed a three-member committee headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal, inspected the under-constructed fabricated houses and interacted with several inmates in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday.

The committee includes former Bombay High Court Judge Shalini Phansalkar Joshi and former Delhi High Court Judge Asha Menon.

The Supreme Court appointed the committee to oversee relief, rehabilitation and rebuilding measures arising out of the communal violence in Manipur. Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi also accompanied the team.

The team along with the officials of the District Administration Kangpokpi visited two relief centres – Keithelmanbi High School and DIET Centre, Leikop under Champhai Sub-Division and interacted with the people taking shelter in these centres.

More than 500 inmates each are accommodated in these two centres. The team also inspected the under-constructed fabricated houses at Keithelmanbi, more than 150 houses are planned to be constructed.

The committee members also distributed relief items to the inmates at the relief centres. In the ongoing communal violence in Manipur over 60, 000 individuals are displaced. They are taking shelter in different relief camps opened across the state.

Earlier, the team members were welcomed by the officials of the District Administration led by Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari, IAS, at the DC Office Complex.

They also met with the District Level Officers in the conference hall and had a thorough discussion on the prevailing situation, other requirements and issues faced in the district.