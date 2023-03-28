IMPHAL: Dressed in black and mouth covered with black masks, the Opposition Congress party in Manipur staged a protest rally over the Adani issue, Rahul Gandhi‘s disqualification, and the trampling of democracy with the banner ‘Democracy in danger’.

Several Congress MLAs and workers led by the former Chief Minister and Congress Legislator Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Monday first gathered in front of the Manipur Legislative Assembly and took out a march to the Thangmeiband United Club ground, Imphal.

During the rally, they protested against the government over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Also read: After Lok Sabha disqualification, Rahul Gandhi gets notice to vacate official bungalow

They raised slogans against the governments at the Centre and state.

Holding a huge banner that reads ‘Democracy in danger’, the protesters, amid tight security proceeded towards the THAU ground, where they shouted slogans like ‘Save democracy’ and ‘Down down BJP governments’.

“How has Adani’s wealth multiplied so much in the last few years?”, former Chief Minister O Ibobi asked when he told the newsmen at the protest sites.

Stating that the true sense of democracy is trampled, O Ibobi alleged that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state are working in the style of dictatorship clipping the wing of the freedom of speech and democracy.

Also read: Assam | Rahul Gandhi disqualification row: 12 parties led by Congress hold ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’

Even the freedom of the Press in Manipur is on the wane.

Those writing against the ruling government has landed up in police custody, the protestors alleged.

Asking the constitutional issues, the former CM said that where has gone the freedom of speech and freedom of one’s rights.

About Rahul Gandhi’s conviction, Ibobi said efforts to wipe out the Congress party from the soil would be like a day’s dream.

Notably, this is the third consecutive day of protest.

The Congress party has launched various forms of agitations across the state over Rahul Gandhi’s conviction issue.

The rally was organized by the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee.