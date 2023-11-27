Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has called upon the people of the state to strive towards strengthening the bond of oneness among all communities residing in the state.

In a message for Guru Nanak Jayanti, which falls on November 27, the CM appealed to the people to seek inspiration from the Guru’s teachings and bless the guide through all challenges and usher in an era of peace, development, and communal harmony in the state.

Also Read: Assam: Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Goalpara

The Chief Minister’s call for peace came a day after the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) urged the central government to immediately remove N Biren Singh as Chief Minister of Manipur as he is allegedly only working for the interest of a majority community.

Also Read: Assam: Must tell the story of how people rose from ashes, says Mirbeen’s producer Dhaniram Tisso

It may be mentioned that Manipur has been facing severe violence since May.

During the violence, nearly 180 people have reportedly been killed while more than 60000 were rendered homeless.