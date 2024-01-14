Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, leader of the BJP in the state, expressed scepticism about the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (India Unity and Justice March) on Sunday.

He remarked that the name “Bharat Jodo” (unite India) seemed contradictory to the recent communal clashes in the state and questioned if the Yatra truly promotes unity.

Speaking to reporters, Singh cast doubt on whether the Yatra would foster harmony and questioned the timing of Rahul Gandhi’s visit, coinciding with recent unrest.

He highlighted past instances of communal tensions during Gandhi’s previous visits and urged the public to remain cautious to avoid any further disharmony.

The Chief Minister criticized the Yatra’s choice of venue, Khongjom in Thoubal district, noting that the Congress had earlier condemned the state government for refusing permission for their preferred venue in Imphal city.

He further criticized the use of rallies for political manoeuvring during a sensitive period facing the state.

Singh expressed concern that Gandhi’s visit might be aiming to exploit the existing tensions and potentially spark further unrest.