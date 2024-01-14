Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’s launch on Sunday, pledging that his party would work to restore peace and lost trust.

Speaking against the backdrop of the nine-month-long conflict, Gandhi expressed empathy for the suffering of the people.

“We understand the pain, the loss, and the sadness you have been through,” he declared. Referring to his previous visit to the state in June 2023, he added, “I will never forget what I saw in the relief camps.”

Gandhi also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the violence-hit state, stating, “We promise you that we will bring back what you value, we will bring back the harmony, the peace.” This remark subtly implied that the Prime Minister may not consider Manipur a priority compared to other parts of the country.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, flagged off in Thoubal district, aims to cover over 6,700 kilometres through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 states in just 67 days.