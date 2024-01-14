Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s second major outreach program, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, will kick off today in Thoubal district near Imphal in Manipur, despite some restrictions imposed by the state government.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior party leaders will be present for the flag-off ceremony. The location shift from Imphal Palace Ground to a private ground in Thoubal reflects the state’s recent ethnic violence and the N Biren Singh government’s limitation on participant numbers to 1,000.

The Yatra’s approval also includes conditions prohibiting anti-national or communal slogans. Organizers must cooperate with authorities, and the permission is contingent upon maintaining peace and order.

“There shall be no anti-national or communal or any adverse slogan during the rally and the Yatra,” the order states. The permission stands cancelled if any situation arises “warranting such gathering to be disassembled to maintain peace, public order and tranquility in the area.”

The Yatra aims to revive the party’s electoral fortunes after recent setbacks. It will travel through 100 Lok Sabha segments in 15 states, covering 6,713 km primarily by bus, with some walking segments.

The journey spans 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 assembly segments across 67 days, culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.