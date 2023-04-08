IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday opened the Civil 20 (C20) India 2023 Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam National Conference at Sangai Conference Hall at Hotel Imphal.

The conference is being held as a part of India’s G20 presidency and Manipur is hosting the C20-India conference for the first time in the northeastern region.

C20 is an official engagement group of the G20.

India assumes the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that G20 will increase Manipur’s economy and the C20 provides a platform for Civil Social Organizations around the world to bring forth a non-government & non-business voice to G20.

He also wished the C20 National Conference a grand success.

The slogan of Vasudev Kutumbakam is that the whole world is a single family.

The C20 engages more than 800 civil society representatives and networks from various countries beyond the members of G20, which are endorsed and structured by the C20 Principles.

Chinmaya Mission Chennai Resident Spiritual Mentor Swami Mitrananda said that Manipur also spoke at the opening function saying that the Conference is one of the series of seminars that would be held in 15 States of the country as a part of the G20 Summit.

A draft policy based on inputs and ideas shared at these seminars would be prepared toward the realization of the same motto and it would be submitted to the Government of India.

By virtue of its location on the international border, Manipur occupies a key position in the perspective on the four subjects Dharma, Education, Ecology, and Geopolitics & Defence to which seminars were held in these issues.

The first session of the C20-India 2023 was addressed by Brajamani Sharma and Chinmaya Mission Chennai Resident Spiritual Mentor Swami Mitrananda on ‘dharma’.

The second being focused on education was addressed by Central University of Haryana Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Sushma Yadav and Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Prof N Lokendra.

Prof Rajiv Sinha of the Department of Earth Sciences, IIT Kanpur, and Dr. Vinita Gowda of IISER Bhopal spoke on ecology in the third session.

The fourth session on geopolitics and defense was addressed by Lt Gen (retired) Sanjay Kulkarni and Brigadier Hemant Mahajan.