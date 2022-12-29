Imphal: Police, soldiers, personnel of the law enforcement agencies, and villagers armed with sickles, sticks, and guns are swooping on the hills destroying fields of opium poppy, the source of heroin and brown sugar in the second phase of Manipur‘s war on drugs which kicked off from Thursday.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh Tweeted, “Kamjong Police also have successfully stopped poppy cultivation at 239.8 acres of area in six tribal villages bordering Myanmar on the east – Mollen hill range, Bohoram hill range, T Natyang hill range, Maokot village, Langcha village, and Khoikai village.”

He added, “We have also identified that new challenges and issues and charted out plans for intensifying the War on Drug campaign 2.0 for wider success. Kudos to Manipur Police and concerned officials.”

Sharing the success stories of War on Drugs 2.0 (2nd phase) with figures from Senapati District bordering Nagaland on the north, the CM also Tweeted, “The Target Zero Poppy Cultivation set by the Senapati Police bore fruit as 19 villages have stopped planting poppies and shifted to vegetables this year. Appreciate the efforts of the villagers.”

Concerning the War on Drugs – phase two, the CM has hectic meetings with the officials concerned. The CM who also holds a home portfolio chaired a meeting with the high officials of the Assam Rifles, NIA, NCB, NAB, Police, and Home Department on the War on Drugs 2.0.

He also deliberated on achievements, strengthening the campaign, and enhancing cooperation between the government, police department, and citizens in rooting out the drug menace from the state

He further held a meeting on a project proposal of the Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department. And deliberated on replacing illegal poppy cultivation with high-quality value crops and bringing a permanent replacement of illegal poppy cultivation to enhance the income and improve the economy of villagers.

Notably, on December 15, launching a new scheme – “Alternative Farming System for Tribal Jhumias/Poppy Planters”, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh distributed winter (Rabi) crop seeds and farming tools and equipment worth Rs 4.87 crore to the beneficiary farmers working in the hills of the state at a function at the CM’s Secretariate.