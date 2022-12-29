Imphal: 37 Assam Rifles and Manipur police found an aerial bomb at a paddy field at the historic Khongjom in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Thursday morning.

Manipur police bomb squad has disposed of the bomb safely at Langathel Langam hills in the same district in the late morning, an official source said.

The bomb was found while an excavator was engaging earthworks at the paddy field in between the YMC Brickfield and Khongjom Loukon.

Later it was disposed of by the bomb disposal experts of the Manipur police bomb squad at around 12 noon on Thursday, the source said.

Notably, Khongjom, about 33 km from Imphal is a historical place as the Battle of Khongjom was the greatest battle of the Anglo-Manipur War in 1891.

Since then princely state Manipur lost her sovereignty against the British till 1947. And 23rd of April is now celebrated as “Khongjom Day,” marking the occasion of the battle of Khongjom.

Moreover, Manipur became a battlefield between the British and the Japanese in the Second Great War.