Caretaker chief minister of Manipur – N Biren Singh, on Wednesday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi congratulated Biren Singh on the BJP’s “stupendous victory” in the recently concluded Manipur assembly elections.

“Met N Biren Singh (Manipur caretaker CM) and congratulated him on BJP’s stupendous victory in the recently concluded Assembly Polls. Our Party is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur,” said PM Narendra Modi.

Notably, Manipur’s caretaker CM N Biren Singh, former minister Th Biswajit Singh and state BJP chief A Sharda Devi left for New Delhi from Imphal on Tuesday.

The trio of top Manipur BJP leaders are in New Delhi to discuss formation of the new government in the state with the saffron party’s central leadership.

A key decision on the next chief minister of Manipur is also likely to be taken during the course of a series of meetings lined up.

With a win of 32 seats in the state assembly elections, the BJP is all set to form the second successive government in Manipur.